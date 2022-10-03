Man United’s front three going forward becomes obvious

An exciting prospect.

While Manchester United suffered an embarrassing defeat to their local rivals on Sunday, Erik ten Hag will have learned quite a lot from the 90 minutes of football played at the Eithad.

His side were outplayed and bullied by one of the best teams in the world, but he may feel some sense of optimism that they managed to score three goals against such a strong side.

With United’s next league game a difficult trip to Everton under the lights, Ten Hag has some difficult decisions to make, but his front three going forward should be obvious.

Anthony Martial looks like a different player under Ten Hag, and one would wonder where he could be this season if he were fit consistently.

😜 Anthony Martial is directly contributing to a Premier League goal more frequently than any other player this season (every 25 minutes) pic.twitter.com/EkJIkDFuIK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 3, 2022

He should have that starting striker role locked down, based on his movement, his holdup play and his ability to finish.

Marcus Rashford was extremely quiet against Man City, but is fresh off the back of a Player of the Month award for his performances in September.

He looks lively as a striker, but a lot of United fans will remember his best performances coming from out left.

He should start there, and his partnership with Martial could be reunited if so.

Man United’s forward options

The right hand side is where the most difficult question is, between Antony or Jadon Sancho.

Antony has two goals in two starts in the Premier League, but hasn’t done a great deal else, while Sancho also has two goals this season, playing mostly off the left.

And while United fans may debate which player may take this position, it is actually quite obvious.

Ten Hag clearly rates Antony extremely highly, and there is a reason he so desperately wanted to sign the winger. He will be given a number of opportunities to make that position his own, meaning Sancho will likely start on the bench.

Antony being able to cut in on his left foot makes him more valuable than most players in the United squad, while Rashford and Martial will be among the first names on the team sheet.

The only thing that could throw a spanner in the works is Cristiano Ronaldo getting a hat-trick in the Europa League during the week.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jadon sancho, Manchester United