Man United face three massive challenges in upcoming league games

And when we say massive, we mean it literally.

Manchester United went into their last three Premier League games knowing they had an extremely difficult task on their hands.

They would host Newcastle and Spurs in the space of a few days, before heading to Stamford Bridge just seven days after the first of the batch against Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag comes out of this set of fixtures with his head held high, having defeated Spurs comfortably, and drawing with Newcastle and Chelsea.

This was despite the fact that Cristiano Ronlado was doing his best to make the entire story about him, and refusing to play for his manager.

And while this is definitely cause for celebration among United fans, things aren’t going to get much easier over the next few weeks, even it looks like they will on paper.

Man United’s fixtures

Raphael Varane won’t play for the club again before the World Cup, meaning he will miss games against West Ham, Fulham and Aston Villa.

Varane's teammates rushed over to console him after he was visibly upset while coming off injured ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jZKxaxf3nb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 22, 2022

All three of these teams have physical presences up front, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ollie Watkins and Gianluca Scamacca all serious threats in the air.

Lisandro Martinez has been exceptional since signing for the club, but a large part of his performances being so good comes from having Varane beside him.

Martinez has not really been bullied in the air since the embarrassment at Brentford in the second game of the season, but with these three big men on the horizon, it’s going to be a different type of challenge for him.

United might even consider bringing Harry Maguire back in to replace Varane. While he is seriously error-prone, he is more reliable in the air than Victor Lindelof.

Maguire impressing over the next few weeks would really be in his best interests to, as he will know that Gareth Southgate might not be certain of his starting XI for the World Cup just yet.

