Not a bad relay team.

Manchester United have got quite a lot of pace in their squad at the minute, and it would be quite difficult to determine who the fastest members of the squad are.

So instead we’ll trust youngster Anthony Elanga, who trains alongside the Man United players every day.

Elanga made a couple of first team appearances towards the end of last season season, and even bagged himself a Premier League goal with a bullet header against Wolves.

He was recently chatting with Jesse Lingard for the Manchester United website, and the two were discussing the Olympics. The conversation shifted towards Elanga discussing who would make his 4x100m relay team.

Man United fastest players.

“I’m good at both 100m and 1500m. I love a relay too and if I had to pick my own team, it’d be a serious team,” Elanga said.

“[At the] start we’ll have Rashy. He’d make sure we blast out the blocks. Then we’ll have me. Third we’ll have Teds, Teden Mengi.

“And then last, Jamo [Daniel James]. No one is beating us. It’s a very, very pacy team. We’ll have to sort it out – let’s chat to the coaches!”

Man United’s fastest players.

The most surprising pick there is probably Teden Mengi, but the 19-year-old defender is lightening quick, and will be looking to get some first team appearances under his belt this season.

However, it wouldn’t surprise us if both Mengi and Elanga head out on loan for this season, given they will have a serious amount of talent to compete with for places.

Last season, Rashford impressively clocked Manchester United’s four fastest speeds of the season, with his top speed being an extraordinary 36.26 km/h.

Mason Greenwood clocked in the fifth fastest speed, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Elanga himself also registering some excellent times.

