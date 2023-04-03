Why Man United fans would be foolish to panic

Not to worry.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss away to Newcastle United on Sunday evening, putting a dent in their top four hopes.

Erik ten Hag’s side should still manage to finish in the top four, and in the unlikely event they do not, they will have another attempt at qualifying for the Champions League via the Europa League.

The result was bad, but it was the manner in which United lost the game that could prove to be a cause for concern for the fans.

They were outplayed by Newcastle, and as Luke Shaw himself said after the game, it felt like Eddie Howe’s team just wanted it more.

This led to a panic online, with a number of Man United fans feeling as though this is a result that has been coming for some time. And they’re right! But there is still no real cause for concern.

Man United have played more teams than any other in the Premier League this season. They have won one cup, and are in with a good chance of winning the other two.

They have managed this cup success while also remaining in the top four throughout the majority of the season.

Ten Hag has been guilty of not rotating his squad enough at times, and this is a fair criticism, but it’s also extremely understandable that United will have off days between now and the end of the season.

Man United’s personnel

Perhaps more importantly than the amount of games played by United this season, is the players they have.

Ten Hag has made it clear that he wants a certain type of striker to play the way he needs to, by Wout Weghorst playing almost every minute since joining in January.

Weghorst is not up to the standard, Anthony Martial simply can’t remain fit, and Cristiano Ronaldo had no interest in being at the club.

United have essentially been without a striker all season, and they are still performing at a relatively high level a few times per week.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen transformed the midfield, and due to injury and stupidity, they have been without the duo for large parts of the season.

With nine games coming in April, there will be more performances like the Newcastle one on Sunday, but Ten Hag can be cut some slack, so long as they aren’t too frequent.

