Man United heavily linked with World Cup star

One of the standout players in Qatar.

Manchester United have become the favourites to sign one of the stars of the World Cup, with Enzo Fernandez reportedly on the club’s radar.

Fernandez was one of the standout players at the World Cup in Qatar, winning Young Player of the Tournament and of course lifting the World Cup trophy itself.

Still only 21 years of age, he looks like the sort of player that could dominate midfields over the next 10 years, which will be music to the ears of Man United fans.

During the World Cup, news emerged from a number of reliable sources that Liverpool were set to sign the youngster from Benfica.

However, Friday night saw a number of reports suggesting that Man United have overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign the central midfielder.

Reports during the World Cup went as far as saying that Liverpool and Fernandez had an agreement for the player to join the club either in January or next summer, but Man United are now seriously trying to hijack the deal.

Man United want Enzo Fernandez

While Fernandez is the exact sort of player that United should be signing at present, this transfer will leave a bad taste in a lot of fan’s mouths, and for good reason too.

Less than a year ago, United were reportedly keeping tabs on Fernandez, but they allowed Benfica to sign the midfielder for €10 million.

Now, after an excellent World Cup and the rest of the footballing world taking note of his talents, United will likely have to pay over €100 million to bring him in.

This is yet another example of United not pulling the trigger on a talent until it becomes clear to everyone that they are good enough, and ultimately having to spend a small fortune.

But if the comes in and transforms the midfield, perhaps it will be worth it.

