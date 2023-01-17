Man United need to leave important players out of Crystal Palace clash

A sacrifice they need to be willing to make.

Manchester United have a difficult trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, fresh off the back of a brilliant win over Manchester City in the derby.

Then, a few short days after that, Erik ten Hag’s side will again be back in London for an extremely difficult game against league-leaders Arsenal.

While most Man United fans will recognise that they are not in a title race, despite their excellent form since the World Cup, they will also appreciate that the Arsenal match is more important than the Palace one.

United and Arsenal have been fierce rivals for years, and given Palace are on quite a poor run of form, they should be able to make a few changes and still win the game.

Arsenal on the other hand, will defeat United if they are not at their very best, so they need their strongest XI available.

Luke Shaw and Casemiro are both one yellow card away from suspension, and you could make the case that they have been two of United’s standout performers this season.

They cannot afford to start against Palace, as they are two players who like to play on the edge, and if they are suspended they will be massively missed.

Man United vs Crystal Palace

Casemiro in particular transforms this United team, and helps control the game in midfield at times, while Shaw will be needed to deal with the incredible Bukayo Saka.

Resting them and starting Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay (or Fred) could still be enough to win the game.

There is then the small issue of Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been the best player in the league since the World Cup ended, and without him United don’t stand a chance against Arsenal.

But you wouldn’t be too confident in them beating Palace without him either.

He looked injured against Man City, but played on and got his reward for it in a late winner. If he could manage to play 60 minutes against Palace, or even a half, it would be enough.

From then, all eyes should be on the huge game against Arsenal on Sunday.

