Man United issue statement on return to training

Players have began returning to training.

Manchester United have issued a statement on the club’s return to training, following the Covid-19 outbreak that impacted the team last week.

United’s games against Brentford and Brighton were both postponed due to Covid issues, after an undisclosed number of first team players tested positive for the virus.

Man United staff members also tested positive for the virus, which led to the training ground being shut down entirely. It has since reopened, the club has confirmed.

Man United Covid update

The club released a statement on Tuesday which read: “Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington, on a staggered basis.

“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again this morning (Tuesday). “Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture – the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday 27 December.” The statement continued: “The Premier League board took the decision to call the fixtures off, based on guidance from medical advisors. “On Monday, the Premier League issued a statement declaring the intention to continue with the festive programme, where possible, despite the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.” Man United Covid situation With a number of United’s players now returning to training, and others expected to do so shortly, they could well be at full strength when they take on Newcastle on 27 December. The additional time off has also given players like Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane a better chance at returning to full fitness, after they suffered injuries. Newcastle on the other hand will be coming into the game after three difficult losses on the bounce, all of which featured some controversial moments that Eddie Howe’s side are clearly not happy with.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Covid-19, Manchester United