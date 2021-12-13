Man United release statement on Covid outbreak

Manchester United’s training on Monday was cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases among first-team players.

This came after all players were sent home on Sunday after some tests returned positive.

The club made the decision on Monday to close down first-team operations for 24 hours, in an attempt to minimise the risk of further infection.

Man United Covid outbreak

As a result, Tuesday night’s game against Brentford looks like it may be a doubt. The club said they are in contact with the Premier League about whether or not it can go ahead.

The club released a statement on Monday afternoon which read: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.