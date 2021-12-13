Man United release statement on Covid outbreak

Tuesday night’s game against Brentford is in doubt.
Manchester United’s training on Monday was cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases among first-team players.
This came after all players were sent home on Sunday after some tests returned positive.
The club made the decision on Monday to close down first-team operations for 24 hours, in an attempt to minimise the risk of further infection.
Man United Covid outbreak
As a result, Tuesday night’s game against Brentford looks like it may be a doubt. The club said they are in contact with the Premier League about whether or not it can go ahead.
The club released a statement on Monday afternoon which read: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.
“Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.
“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.
“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”
Man United Covid outbreak
While Tuesday night’s game against Brentford looks as though it may be under threat, the same could be said for their fixture after that one.
United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, a club who are also going through somewhat of a Covid crisis.
Manager Graham Potter said that his club have “three or four” positive cases, but that he does not want his games to be postponed.
🚨 | Graham Potter confirms three or four of his Brighton players have tested positive for COVID-19 but he has not asked for their game to be postponed pic.twitter.com/XmXphgw42K
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 13, 2021
Read More About: Covid-19, Manchester United