Man United’s training session disrupted by Covid-19

The status of their game against Brentford is now unclear.

Manchester United’s training session on Sunday morning was disrupted by a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

It is believed that there are currently only a “small number” of positive cases that are spread between players and staff members, though no names have yet been released.

The Athletic have reported that Ralf Rangnick’s side were only able to complete “individual non-contact outdoor sessions”, after a small number of players and staff returned positive tests this morning.

The individuals who tested positive for the virus were sent home before the training session began.

It has also been confirmed that everyone who took part in the game against Norwich on Saturday evening, including the staff who travelled, tested negative.

As it stands, it remains unclear whether their Premier League game away against Brentford on Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

Man United Covid outbreak

This comes after Spurs’ Premier League match on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion was postponed as a result of a number of positive cases throughout the club.

The north London club are also at risk of forfeiting their Europa Conference League game against Rennes after it was postponed, something which Antonio Conte is in favour of if the other option is potentially putting people at risk.

It is no surprise to see positive cases and games potentially being postponed increase this season compared to last, due to the change in restrictions for footballers and the rest of society alike.

Last season saw empty stadiums and players largely operating in bubbles, while this year has seen stadiums at full capacity and normal life resume to an extent.

Man United are yet to release an official statement about the Covid outbreak in the club, so the extent of it is not yet known.

Mason Greenwood recently tested positive for Covid-19, but has since rejoined up with the rest of the squad, as did Jesse Lingard at the start of the season.

