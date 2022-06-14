You won’t find many better players available on a free transfer.

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Christian Eriksen, The Athletic reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Eriksen, who is still only 30 years of age, is available to sign on a free transfer with his Brentford contract expiring later this month.

Brentford openly want to bring Eriksen back on a permanent basis, but it looks like they will have fierce competition from Man United.

Eriksen is reportedly keen on playing Champions League football, and based on how he has played since his return to football, it would be no surprise at all if he snubbed United for a better team.

However, Erik ten Hag allowed Eriksen to train at Ajax while he recovered from his heart attack, and it is believed the Danish talisman has great respect for the new United boss.

Given he would be joining on a free transfer, he would also be able to negotiate higher wages than he would have done if there was a transfer fee involved, and United do have a history of giving players massive wages.

Man United make offer for Christian Eriksen

The report in The Athletic suggests that Eriksen is being viewed as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong, as opposed to somebody United might sign as well as the Dutchman.

The biggest difference of course is that Eriksen would be free, while Barcelona are holding out for upwards of £70 million for de Jong.

United fans may be excited about the prospect of signing either de Jong or Eriksen, or perhaps even both, but it does leave the biggest problem the team have unsolved.

They desperately need to sign a defensive midfielder, or otherwise it will be Fred and Scott McTominay tasked with sitting in front of the back four.

Perhaps ten Hag has a plan for one of them…

