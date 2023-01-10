Man United vs Charlton – Carabao Cup quarter-final team news

Some fringe players could be given a chance.

Manchester United host Charlton in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, in a tournament that could be Erik ten Hag’s best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Man United are still in the FA Cup and the Europa League, and could technically still win the Premier League, but if Ten Hag wants to get off to a winning start in his first season as manager, he will know that the Carabao Cup could be his best bet.

As a result, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see United put out a very strong side against the League One opposition at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag, in his time at United so far, has not done too much rotating in the cup competitions, as he seems to be taking each one as seriously as the next.

He did imply that Jack Butland could start tonight’s game, though it may well have a come a little bit too soon for the new signing.

Man United vs Charlton team news

One player that will not be playing is Bruno Fernandes, as he will be serving a suspension.

Fernandes picked up a yellow card in the third and fourth rounds of the Cup competition and as a result, he is suspended for the quarter-final tie.

This would have been the perfect opportunity for Donny van de Beek to start and show what he can do, but he suffered a nasty injury against Bournemouth last week that could keep him out for quite some time.

Jadon Sancho is another player who could have really benefitted from playing in this game, but he seems to still be a few weeks away from where he needs to be, according to Ten Hag.

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Fred come in and play ahead of Christian Eriksen, who really looks as though he needs a rest lately, while Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho could also be given a start.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm.

