Man United fans should be pleased with players breaching FA rules vs Brighton

Manchester United have been charged for the players’ behaviour during a 2-0 win against Brighton on Tuesday night.

United won the game, but it wasn’t an easy three points, and it required Lewis Dunk getting sent off for United to really take control.

Dunk was initially shown a yellow card for a foul made on Anthony Elanga just outside the Brighton box. But after United’s players surrounded and crowded the referee, it ultimately went to VAR, and a red card was given.

The FA deemed that United were too ardent in their protests, and they have been charged by the FA as a result.

Man United charged for behaviour vs Brighton

“Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E.20.1 following its Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Tuesday [15/2/22],” a statement from the FA read.

“It is alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute, and the club has until Monday [21/2/22] to provide a response.”

And while many will feel this behaviour should be stomped out of the game, and that referees should be treated with more respect, it will be a sight that United fans are happy to see.

In January of 2000, Man United were playing Middlesbrough, and ‘Boro were awarded a penalty by referee Andy D’Urso.

In an incident that has now become iconic, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Jaap Stam, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham screamed in the referee’s face. D’Urso backtracked, seemingly terrified, while the United players made it known that they weren’t going to accept any decisions like that lying down.

Manchester United vs Andy D'Urso.

Man United charged vs Brighton

Keane has since said that he regrets the incident, but there’s no denying that this sort of behaviour had an impact on referee’s going forward.

United’s players now certainly do not have the same physical presence as they did 20 years ago, but seeing Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo try to get Dubk sent off is the behaviour of winners.

Keane may regret the way he acted on that day over 21 years ago, but he likely does not regret the amount of trophies he won for United.

It may not be nice, but it works.

