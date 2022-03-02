Three simple on-the-pitch changes Man United should make

Not reinventing the wheel, but a few changes that should be made.

Manchester United find themselves in an interesting situation under Ralf Rangnick, where there are some clear improvements, and some aspects of the game that still need to be worked on.

We have taken a look at some very simple things that United could change that could really benefit the whole team.

Man United changes to make

Free-kicks

It has become somewhat of a meme by now, but Cristiano Ronaldo should not be taking free-kicks in 2022. His record is terrible, and what’s worse is that he very rarely even hits the target.

In Bruno Fernandes and Alex Telles, United have two genuinely good free-kick takers, and they have Marcus Rashford if it’s 35-yards out and central.

Ronaldo’s free-kicks are terrible, and it’s a waste of an opportunity when he steps over them. Plus, given how good he is in the air, he should always be in the box anyway.

Attacking in numbers

While United have created a massive amount of chances since Rangnick took over (the most in the league), some questions have to be asked about the type of chances these are.

A ball played into the danger area is all well and good, but someone has to be on the receiving end of it.

The majority of United’s creativity comes from either Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho or Fernandes, and the obligation now has to be on whoever is not creating the chance to get in the box.

Too often Pogba can be seen hanging around the edge of the box, and while it may be because he doesn’t want to push too far forward, his presence in the box could make a massive difference.

More bodies in the box leads to more chaos in the defender’s minds, which leads to more goals.

Playing out from the back

David de Gea is not the best goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet, so the team needs to play to his strengths.

He is not like Ederson or Alisson when it comes to composure on the ball, so when he gets it, the full-backs should get wide, and both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane should make an option for him.

He clearly doesn’t love having the ball at his feet, and too often he just kicks it out for a throw-in.

Instead of this, the ball should be gotten away from him as quickly as possible, so United can get the ball up the pitch to their creative players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick