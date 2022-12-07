Man United’s exciting front three for today’s friendly

This is a game that could be an exciting watch.

Manchester United are set to take on Cadiz in a friendly on Wednesday night, with the players not at the World Cup expected to take part.

A number of players who haven’t been at the tournament in Qatar have been getting special attention from Erik ten Hag, including a number of youngsters.

However, the front three expected to start against Cadiz might not look out of place against a Premier League side.

It is being reported that Alejandro Garnacho will start on one wing, Anthony Elanga on the other, with Anthony Martial as the central striker.

While the front three wouldn’t be top of the pecking order, there is an excellent balance to this front three, and Man United fans will be extremely eager to hear how the game goes.

Martial has been among United’s best performers this season, despite missing the majority of it through injury, while Garnacho is a clear fan-favourite.

On the other flank, Elanga will be a man with a point to prove, as it is also being reported that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Swedish international in January.

Man United vs Cadiz friendly game

Current status: relaxed and ready for our next test 👊🇪🇸#MUFC pic.twitter.com/UWh0rhkGEt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 7, 2022

The rest of the team will likely be comprised of the likes of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay, as well as a number of youngsters.

It will be interesting to see which youngsters impress, with the likes of Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage clearly on Ten Hag’s radar, based on how well they did in pre-season.

One man that is missing from the trip to Spain is Jadon Sancho, as he is currently in the Netherlands working on a specialised programme designed to get him back to his best. More on that here.

Wednesday night’s game kicks off at 7pm.

