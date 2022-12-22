Four things learned from Man United’s win over Burnley

An interesting game…

Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday night, thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

It was a fine performance from Erik ten Hag’s side who will be aiming to go the whole way in the Carabao Cup, as they search for silverware.

Here are four things we learned from the game.

Man United vs Burnley takeaways

Scott McTominay

McTominay started in central midfield against Burnley, with Casemiro slotting in central-defence alongside Victor Lindelof.

Unfortunately, he looked very sloppy throughout the game, and made a number of mistakes that could risk him losing that starting position.

While the majority of the team were at the World Cup, McTominay has been training, and perhaps there could be a trend of players who were at the World Cup being sharper than those who weren’t.

Ten Hag’s plans

The Man United boss was given a perfect chance to rotate his team against Burnley, or give some youngsters a run, and he opted not to.

With virtually every single game now of great importance for the rest of the season, some of these youngsters should be loaned out.

The likes of Zidane Iqbal need a loan move, while selling unwanted players like Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga could raise some funds to bring in other players.

Martin Dubravka

Many United fans have been calling for Dubravka to be given a run since he joined the club after a relatively decent spell at Newcastle.

But it’s unlikely they will want to see him again any time soon.

He was extremely sloppy with the ball at his feet, and almost gave the ball away twice, while he also flapped at the occasional cross. Really poor.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford showed again on Wednesday night that he really is a cut above the rest of United’s attackers when it comes to attacking output.

He simply looks a level above the rest of his teammates when it comes to speed, striking ability and skill.

If United are to win anything this year, or finish inside the top four, Rashford will need to be at his best.

