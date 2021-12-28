What Ralf Rangnick needs to do for Man United vs Burnley

Here are the changes he should make.

Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Monday night, in what was their worst performance since Ralf Rangnick took over.

Next up is the visit of Burnley, who come to Old Trafford on Thursday night. Rangnick needs to get back on track with three points here to ensure United stay in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

He may need to freshen things up after the poor performance at Newcastle, and here are three changes he should try making.

Man United vs Burnley

Go back to 4-2-2-2

It seemed as though Rangnick abandoned the 4-2-2-2 formation against Newcastle, with there definitely being less pressing up the top of the pitch.

Burnley can’t be allowed to play out from the back, or able to play long balls behind Harry Maguire, and pressing high will stop them from doing so.

Mason Greenwood should play

With Bruno Fernandes suspended, Jadon Sancho is probably a guarantee to start in one of the #10 positions, with the other one left free. Perhaps Donny van de Beek will be given a chance, but we think Greenwood is the smarter option.

United aren’t creating a whole lot of chances at the minute, and they need to play the players who will be most likely to take a chance when it drops. Greenwood is that man.

Drop Marcus Rashford and start Edinson Cavani

Rashford has been seriously poor since returning from injury, with many even wondering if he is fully fit, such is the poor nature of his performances.

Cavani on the other hand looks able to give 100% every single time he takes the pitch, and deserves a start alongside Ronaldo.

Not to mention the additional support Cavani will give United in their own box from set-pieces that Burnley will be dangerous from.

Man United vs Burnley kicks off at 8.15pm from Old Trafford on Thursday night.

