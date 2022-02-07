Ralf Rangnick explains current Jesse Lingard situation

He also confirmed two players have tested positive for Covid.

Ralf Rangnick has explained the current Jesse Lingard situation, while also offering a squad update as a whole, ahead of Tuesday night’s Premier League game away to Burnley.

Manchester United will hope to bounce back quickly following Friday night’s FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough on penalties.

However, they will be without both Alex Telles and Fred, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Man United vs Burnley squad update

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game, Rangnick said: “Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested Covid positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred.

“That’s why he will be missing from tomorrow’s game and possibly even the game against Southampton.”

However, his squad will be given a boost with the return of Lingard and Edinson Cavani, who he was also asked about on Monday.

Explaining the confusing situation between he and Lingard, Rangnick seemed to suggest everything has been worked out.

Man United vs Burnley news

He said: “Both are available, and both will be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley. Both are top professionals, both have been training well, and with regard to Jesse – I have a very good relationship with him.

“He knows that I would have been willing to let him go, at least until the issue with Mason came up, and all of the other things…

“He mentioned some personal issues, but we have to look forward. There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse. I’m happy to have him in the squad, and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

United’s last league game was a 1-0 win over West Ham, where a last minute Marcus Rashford goal secured all three points.

Since then, a lot has happened at the club, and another win would be the exact escape Rangnick will want from the drama.

