Five takeaways from Man United vs Brighton

An interesting night in Manchester…

Manchester United defeated Brighton 2-0 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

However the scoreline may not be the most accurate reflection of the game, as Brighton were without a doubt the better team in the first-half.

United’s quality proved to be too great in the end on a fascinating night in Manchester that sent Ralf Rangnick’s men into the top four.

Here are five talking points we took away from the game.

Man United vs Brighton

Paul Pogba

Pogba came on with 20 minutes to go last night and stole the show entirely. He showed composure on the ball, and found a teammate in a forward position almost every time he got the ball.

When his teammates got the ball, they were looking for him. On the other hand, it seemed like United were actively avoiding giving the ball to Scott McTominay and Fred.

While Fernandes got on the scoresheet, Pogba offered more in his 20 minutes than the Portuguese midfielder did in 90.

Marcus Rashford

There seems to be something seriously up with Rashford. He came on when Brighton were tired and down to 10 men, and all of Old Trafford thought he was going to use his pace and energy to stretch the pitch.

Instead, he looked completely uninterested. He hardly made a sprint throughout the 15 minutes he was on, and he looked like a different player to the one United fans know and love.

Something needs to be done to help him, and fast.

Graham Potter

Many online suggested this game was an audition for Potter at United, and if it was, you’d have to say he passed the test.

Until his team went down to 10 men, they dominated possession and beat United’s press with ease. They played out from the back beautifully, and they managed to get into United’s final third on a number of occasions.

One of football’s biggest clubs will surely be in for him soon.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho failed to get a goal or an assist, and he did miss a big chance early on, but the excitement felt when he got the ball was palpable.

United’s fans felt like he was most likely to create something, and in recent weeks, he seems to be playing a more direct style of football. He gets the ball and goes at his man.

He’s in a different league to Rashford right now.

Brighton’s talent

While Potter is undeniably doing an excellent job at Brighton, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he has some really good players at his disposal too.

Yves Bissouma dominated the midfield until Pogba came up, while Cucurella was a constant threat from left-wing back.

Tariq Lamptey didn’t start, but when he came on he looked like he belonged at Old Trafford.

United would be wise to try and sign the young wing back, but they will face some stiff competition if they are to do so.

