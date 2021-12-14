Man United vs Brighton also in danger of being postponed

Covid is making an impact on the Premier League once again.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the planned game between Brentford and Manchester United would be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Manchester club. It now looks as though the same could happen between United and Brighton.

United are due to take Brighton on Saturday morning at Old Trafford, and it seems like it could be one of a number of Premier League postponements in December.

The Brentford game was postponed at United’s request, after a number of players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The club wrote: “Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.”

Man United vs Brighton at risk

With the Brentford game now out of the way, United’s first team operations remain shut down, making their Brighton fixture also unlikely to take place.

Another issue with that particular fixture is the fact that Brighton are going through their own Covid issues themselves, with manager Graham Potter confirming there have been “three or four” positive cases at the club.

Potter did say that he has not considered trying to get any games postponed, but if their situation is to worsen, he may be left without a choice.

He said: “We are around three or four and that’s something we have to deal with. We are just checking to make sure it’s at that number. We have not spoken about that [postponement]. We are trying to monitor and make sure we are not playing games with guys who have Covid.

“We have to keep monitoring and testing and make sure we can keep the number as low as possible.

“We are all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around. We do all we can to make sure that’s done right.”

🚨 | Graham Potter confirms three or four of his Brighton players have tested positive for COVID-19 but he has not asked for their game to be postponed pic.twitter.com/XmXphgw42K — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 13, 2021

