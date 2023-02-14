Man United were preparing for Barcelona in Leeds clash

It’s all adding up…

Manchester United defeated Leeds 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in a very important win for Erik ten Hag’s side.

After a disappointing draw at Old Trafford during the week against the same opposition, Man United bouncing back so quickly is exactly what was needed at this point of the season.

United fans were undeniably concerned after the draw in midweek against their old rivals, and they were even more worried when they saw the teamsheet on Sunday.

Raphael Varane was rested, likely because he has had his injury troubles this season, and he will be needed against Barcelona this week.

What was interesting was that Lisandro Martinez was also left out, with Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire starting in central-defence against Leeds.

Another string to the bow for @MarcusRashford 🏹#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 13, 2023

Martinez being left out was extremely confusing for Man United fans initially, because he is suspended for Thursday’s first-leg against Barcelona.

It would have made sense to start the Argentine, given he is certainly in United’s best XI at this point, and rest somebody else who would be able to play against Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag said that Shaw and Maguire were picked because they understand the rivalry between Leeds and Man United, and they would be able to “project it on the whole team”.

But there is likely more to the decision than meets the eye.

Man United vs Barcelona

With Martinez suspended, Ten Hag could well start Shaw against Barcelona on Thursday, alongside Varane.

While Shaw’s natural position is left-back, he has stepped in against top opposition this season and played centrally, with virtually no issues.

He kept Erling Haaland very quiet in the Manchester derby, and looks assured on the ball when playing out from the back.

This is the most likely defensive pairing for the Barcelona game, and Ten Hag was potentially making sure Shaw was prepared to play out of position against a seriously strong side.

Having dealt well with Haaland, he will have a similar test against Robert Lewandowski this Thursday. If he manages to keep him quiet at Camp Nou, Shaw might start having to think about a permanent position change.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United