Former Ireland international slates referee in Man United loss

The end of the European journey.

Manchester United lost to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, in what was an excellent European away performance from the Spanish side.

A goal from Renan Lodi won the tie for Atletico, but it was the referee who dominated the display, with many questionable decisions throughout the game.

United hoped to be given a free-kick in the leadup to the goal for on Anthony Elanga, but the referee said no. There was still plenty of chances for United to deal with the danger, but Diogo Dalot was caught sleeping at the back post and Lodi headed in.

Throughout the game there was a number of instances that seemingly went against United, though they still didn’t do nearly enough when they had the ball.

Man United vs Atletico Madrid referee performance

Former Ireland international David Meyler took to Twitter to complain about the referee’s performance, going as far as to say that he was “shafting” Ralf Rangnick’s side.

He is shafting United hard here… https://t.co/k1sjsycL3Q — DavidMeyler (@DavidMeyler) March 15, 2022

Speaking during the game, Robbie Savage complained on commentary, asking: “What is the referee doing? He’s all over the place at the moment…”

Man United vs Atletico Madrid referee performance

The controversy of the refereeing performance transcended sport, with Dublin sprinter Brian Gregan taking to Twitter to describe it as “one of the worst performances from a referee” he had ever seen.

One of the worst performances from a referee I have ever witnessed. #MUNATL — Brian Gregan (@BrianGregan89) March 15, 2022

Speaking after the game, David de Gea refused to comment on the referee, but said that “everyone watching saw what happens”.

United went close on a couple of occasions, but none of their efforts were strong enough to get past Jab Oblak in the Atletico goal.

A stunning save in both halves from Jan Oblak this evening! 🧤🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/5eFh0tBJTX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

Rangnick’s side now go a few weeks without a game, idle this weekend, before the international break at the end of the month.

Speaking after the game, the United manager said that Atletico’s timewasting antics fooled the referee, and that only four minutes added time being awarded at the end of the game was a “joke”.

He also felt as though Elanga was fouled in the leadup to the goal, and said that he was happy with how his team played in the first-half.

Read next: Irish forwards in the goals on Tuesday night

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: david meyler, Manchester United