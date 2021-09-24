Both games will be played at the same time, with only one to be televised.

Manchester United take on Aston Villa on Saturday morning, at the same time Chelsea will be playing Manchester City in a potentially massive clash.

Understandably, it will be the top-of-the-table match between Chelsea and City that will be televised, and United vs Villa will not be available to watch on TV.

It is quite a rarity that two Premier League matches are played at the same time on a Saturday morning, and in this instance it is due to a concert taking place in Manchester on the day, and the safety precautions that come as a result.

Why Manchester United vs Aston Villa clashes with Chelsea vs Manchester City

A statement released by United read: “Our home match against Aston Villa on 25 September has been brought forward to a 12.30 BST kick-off, following a request from Trafford Council Safety Advisory Group to move the game due to The Courteeners concert at Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford, on the same day.

“This request was supported by Greater Manchester Police and TfGM to avoid significant crowd, traffic and operational issues locally.

“We regret any disruption that this may cause around our supporters’ plans for the day.”

Man United vs Aston Villa

The game itself is important for both teams, with both United and Villa coming off of losses in the Carabao Cup during the week.

However, both teams won last weekend, and will be looking to kick on in the league.

Both sides are in similar situations too, as after extremely strong transfer windows, the pressure on the teams to improve and deliver this season is arguably greater than ever.

While Villa lost their talisman Jack Grealish, they strengthened all around the pitch, and manager Dean Smith said his team is relishing the chance to try and keep a clean sheet against Cristiano Ronaldo.

🗣 "What we've got to do now is take the opportunity and try and get a clean sheet against Ronaldo." Dean Smith looks ahead to facing Cristiano Ronaldo in their weekend clash with Manchester United pic.twitter.com/JlBwGCMfaU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 24, 2021

