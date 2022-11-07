Three biggest mistakes made by Erik ten Hag from Aston Villa vs Man United

A bad day at the office.

Manchester United suffered a humbling 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday evening, putting a halt to what was a strong few weeks for Erik ten Hag’s side.

After shooting up the table following the opening two defeats of the season, Ten Hag’s United side now need to regroup after a tough day at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side played United off the park, and where deserving of the three points and of the two-goal margin of victory.

Ten Hag will need to learn from this defeat, especially considering some of the mistakes made were entirely on him.

Here are three errors that the manager made going into the game.

Aston Villa 3-1 Man United

Starting Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo played 90 minutes against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, and didn’t exactly light the game up with his performance.

He missed a huge chance in Spain, and is clearly uninterested when it comes to pressing and closing down defenders. Starting him was a bold call, especially when you consider Villa were going to be seriously up for their first game under a new manager.

United needed pace up front, and Anthony Elanga was the man to go with for this game.

Marcus Rashford’s mistreatment

Rashford has undeniably been United’s best attacker so far this season, scoring goals against Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham in recent weeks, as well as some excellent Europa League performances.

The fact that he was turfed to the right-hand of the pitch so that Ronaldo could play up front, and Alejandro Garnacho could play on the left, is utterly baffling.

Maybe he is the most flexible of the three, but he’s also the best and most in-form. If anyone should be played in the correct position, it’s him.

Rashford on the right never worked under Jose Mourinho, it never worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it won’t work under Ten Hag wither.

The captaincy

Many United fans felt as though the best thing Ten Hag has done since coming in is keeping everyone in line.

He hasn’t put up with any of Ronaldo’s nonsense, despite his legacy in the game. He rightfully dropped him when he has been acting petulant, even with a lot of the media criticising him for it. It was the right thing to do, and he did it.

However, it does seem a little bit odd that just two weeks after dropping Ronaldo, Ten Hag gave him the armband.

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire were both unavailable, but surely Rashford, Casemiro, David de Gea or even Luke Shaw could have done the job instead of Ronaldo.

It was a bold call that really didn’t pay off, and it undermines some of his excellent work so far.

