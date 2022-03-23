Man United want former player to take role as assistant manager

They have outlined a few names they would be interested in.

Manchester United reportedly want a former player to take the role as assistant manager when they bring a new manager in.

Erik ten Hag was interviewed for the job over the past few days, with the club said to be impressed with how he performed, and his level of English, which was said to be a concern at one point.

According to an exclusive report in Stretty News, United are eager for a former player to be the new manager’s assistant.

Rio Ferdinand has reportedly put his name forward for the role, while Robin van Persie is also being linked with the job.

The report states that United are looking for a new assistant, “with an ex-player preferred due to the need to unify the dressing room.”

If ten Hag is to take the job, it is possible that he would want to bring in his own backroom staff, meaning United’s dream of hiring an ex-player to be assistant manager may not come to fruition.

However, he and van Persie are both Dutch, and given that the ex-striker is currently gaining some experience coaching in the Netherlands, it could be something that both parties are interested in.

United are constantly looking to bring people who know the club to work behind the scenes, with Darren Fletcher already in a senior position on Ralf Rangnick’s staff.

Many in the past have said that someone like Gary Neville should be involved of the running of the club, though based on his time at Valencia there has not been much of a case made for him to return to his old club as a coach.

Perhaps they could bring Michael Carrick back to be assistant manager, given how successful his brief spell as manager was towards the end of 2021.

