Injury news for Man United vs Arsenal

Manchester United take on Arsenal on Thursday night, with both teams really needing a win to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Arsenal find themselves in a better league position, though United will be coming into the game with great momentum and excitement now that Ralf Rangnick has been appointed.

However for now, Michael Carrick is still in charge, and he has offered some updates on his team going into the match.

Man United team news

Carrick kept his cards close to his chest with regards to the game, insisting that there are some players with “niggles”, with a decision expected closer to the time of KO.

He said: “There are always niggles at this time of year, playing a lot of games. There are always players you’re waiting on a little bit, to an extent.

“Obviously, Harry is coming back into the squad after his suspension but we’ll see who is fit and available for tomorrow.”

Cristiano Ronaldo could definitely be in line to start, as he was benched vs Chelsea on Sunday. He may now be feeling completely fresh going into the game against Arsenal.

Arsenal team news

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has said that one of his star players is a doubt in Bukayo Saka.

“Obviously, it’s a really short turnaround and the player has to be comfortable playing with a little injury. So let’s see how he is in training. We’re not going to risk our players if we believe that that can obviously go against us. Playing with an injury means that he may have to leave the pitch and, when someone has to leave the pitch, I believe that he’s injured, even though he’s willing to continue.

“That injury can be 24 hours, 72 hours or a year. Bukayo is really willing. He’s been preparing for the last two days because he wants to play and let’s see how he is.”

