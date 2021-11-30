Michael Carrick to take charge of Arsenal game

Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday night.

While it is believed Ralf Rangnick is now in England, United are still following a regulatory process around a work visa.

It is believed that Rangnick’s first game in charge will be against Crystal Palace on Sunday, provided the work permit issues can be resolved.

The club confirmed on Tuesday morning that Carrick relayed this information to his players, in the leadup to the Arsenal game.

So far, Carrick has overseen the 2-0 win at Villarreal and 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, with two relatively impressive performances.

He has laid his team out slightly more defensively than the previous manager, and also showed he’s not afraid to make big calls – having dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Chelsea.

Many have also been impressed with the way he is made his teams press, which could be a sign of things to come under Rangnick.

Carrick’s team was so different to the previous regime against Chelsea that Gary Neville said that he believed Rangnick picked the team, something which his former teammate denied.