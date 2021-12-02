Gary Lineker weighs in on David de Gea incident

What an eventful game of football.

Gary Lineker has weighed in on David de Gea incident that caused great controversy in the first half of Manchester United vs Arsenal.

United won the game, with the three points bringing them up to 7th in the table, just two points behind Arsenal and three points from the Champions League places.

Man United 3-2 Arsenal

In the 12th minute, Arsenal had a corner, and Fred accidentally stood on his own goalkeeper’s foot, which led to de Gea lying down in apparent pain.

Play continued, as either the referee didn’t spot the injury, or he didn’t view it as a head injury.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe played on and volleyed the ball into an empty net, with de Gea still laying on the ground.

The referee appeared to rule the goal out at first, but as he didn’t blow the whistle before the ball crossed the line, VAR intervened and the goal was given.

De Gea went on to play the rest of the game, and played well, saving some very big chances that could have changed the game, but he will be remembered for the mistake in the first half.

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what he called an “unusual and unfortunate” incident.

Unusual and unfortunate, but there’s no question that the Arsenal goal was legitimate. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2021

Man United vs Arsenal

The game itself was a cracker for any neutral who tuned in, with both teams doing more than enough to gain all three points.

As is often the case though, Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show, with a fine brace at Old Trafford.

The win draws a close to Michael Carrick’s time as interim manager, with Ralf Rangnick to take over for the Crystal Palace game on Sunday.

Rangnick was in attendance at Thursday night’s game, though he was sat in the stands, while Carrick and his coaching team were in the dugout.

