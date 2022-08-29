Erik ten Hag has got his man.

Manchester United are set to sign Antony for a fee of approximately €100 million, with the player set to join up with the club this week.

Erik ten Hag has wanted Antony since he arrived in Manchester, and after a long summer of negotiations, he has finally got his man.

United do badly need attackers, and Antony will provide some real competition for a place in the team going forward.

Here’s what type of player he is, and what Man United fans can expect.

What Man United fans can expect from Antony

He remains far from a prolific goalscorer, with 21 goals in 74 appearances in a league that is objectively weaker than the Premier League, so there is reason to be worried about that aspect of his game.

But the main reason Ten Hag has signed the 22-year-old is because he believes he is nowhere near his full potential just yet. Ten Hag feels as though Antony will continue to improve, and that he is capable of being one of the best wingers in the world at some point.

He has extremely quick feet, and seems to take great pleasure in beating his man in tricky fashion. He is fond of a nutmeg, or even more audacious bits of skill in the final third, and will likely excite the Old Trafford fans when he gets the chance to stand his opponent up 1v1.

Ten Hag may be eager to instill more a killer instinct in him though, as wingers like Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son don’t necessarily have an eye for trickery, and are instead all about goals.

Antony is a similar player to Jadon Sancho, and will want to operate in the same position as the former Borussia Dortmund man. He has a slight edge over Sancho too, as he is naturally left-footed.

Antony to Man United

This means that on that right-hand side of the pitch, Antony will find it easier to cut inside and have a shot, something which he does often at Ajax.

At present, Sancho is forced to go on the outside for the most part, which makes him easier to read from a defender’s perspective.

Antony crosses the ball a lot too, which is also something United don’t do much of at the minute. On the off chance Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club, he would be happy playing with the Brazilian, while Marcus Rashford is unlikely to benefit from too many balls crossed into the box.

In summary, Antony is a very talented winger, who will be able to beat defenders for fun. He could do with working on his athleticism and finishing, but his skillset is going to benefit Man United quite a bit.

He cost a lot of money, probably more than he is worth, but United fans should take peace in the fact that he is somebody that Ten Hag really wanted. That is important.

If Antony fails to hit the ground running, or is a flop in general, there is accountability. It’s clear that the manager has a plan for him, so if that works or doesn’t is a blatant reflection on him.

Based on the start made by Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia so far, there is definitely reason to be optimistic.

