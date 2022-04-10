Roy Keane sums up Man City vs Liverpool

Spot on from the Corkman…

Manchester City drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in what was an absolutely crucial game in this season’s title race. Roy Keane, like all neutrals, were engrossed for the entire 90 minutes.

Both teams had plenty of chances to win the game, with Riyad Mahrez going closest with the last kick of the game.

The football on display was excellent, and it showcased why these two teams in particular are the ones going for the title, and other major tournaments this season.

It leaves City with an advantage going into the final games of the season, as they are one point ahead, but both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will know that there is still a lot of football to be played.

However, this game certainly did not disappoint, and both sets of fans will leave relatively happy.

Keane echoed these statements after the game, insisting that this is why people fall in love with football.

Roy Keane on Man City 2-2 Liverpool

He said: “I think the quality… What impressed with me all of these top quality players was the desire to keep going and try and get the win at the end.

“The chances… No team was ever going to dominate the game for long spells because there’s such quality on both sides.

“Liverpool struggled to get going but the second-half showed their character, we saw them out early because Klopp obviously had a go at them at half time, and we saw their true colours in the second-half.

“But then City had some great chances as well. It was a great reminder to us all about what this game is about. That’s why we love the game. I thought it was fantastic and I really enjoyed it. Credit to all of the players, I thought they were fantastic.”

🗣️ "That is why we love the game!" ❤️ Roy Keane's immediate reaction to Manchester City vs Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/1HSA8briFC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022

