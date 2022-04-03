Former Liverpool defender makes Luke Shaw weight accusation

A bold comment from the former Liverpool man.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has made an accusation about Manchester United defender Luke Shaw’s weight.

Enrique took to Twitter during United’s home draw against Leicester on Saturday, and commented on Shaw’s physical appearance.

Enrique wrote: “Is just me or Luke Shaw looks over weight?”

Shaw went off injured after 45 minutes in the match, after picking up a knock earlier in the first-half.

That was after the Englishman picked up an early card against Leicester and didn’t play to his best, which he has failed to do for large parts of the season.

Much has been made about Shaw’s weight in the past, to the point he commented on the negative feedback he received back in 2018.

He said: “Of course people can say I’m fat, but I know my own body.

“I always look big because I’m bigger built and I’m sort of, you could say, a Wayne Rooney type of body. I guess you’ve just got to take it, because there’s always going to be negative criticism and positive, but both of them can make you stronger.

“I think I’ve been unlucky because I’ve had a few ups and downs with different managers and sometimes people don’t think I’m fitter than I am, but that’s all in the past now.”

Shaw has failed to live up to the high standards he set last season, and during the summer for England at Euro 2020.

As a result, some have speculated that he is still struggling with a hangover from the Euros, as he may not even be United’s first-choice left-back at this point.

Many worried when Ralf Rangnick came to the club that Shaw was going to struggle to break into the team, based on comments the manager made before coming to Manchester. Read more on that here.

