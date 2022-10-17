Luke Shaw on the biggest difference between Erik ten Hag and other Man United managers

He’s enjoying the new boss.

Luke Shaw has revealed what he believes to be the biggest difference between Erik ten Hag and other Manchester United managers he has played under.

Shaw started the season as Ten Hag’s starting left-back, before new signing Tyrell Malacia took his place and impressed in wins against both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Since then, Shaw has regained his spot, and he is praising the fact that Ten Hag is not afraid to drop players who aren’t performing.

The England international admitted that in the past, players who have been playing poorly were not punished, which resulted in starting players not being at the desired level to play for the club.

Luke Shaw on Erik ten Hag

When asked if he was happy with his recent performances, he said: “Yes, but I think the most important thing is the team. Whenever I get a chance, whenever I play, I just try to give my best.

“The good thing with this manager, this gaffer, is that if you’re not playing well then you won’t play.

“In the past that’s not been the case but I think the good thing about this manager is that he’s keeping everyone on their toes.

“He makes sure that everyone is 100 per cent every day. If you’re not at it then you won’t play. That’s a positive thing.

“We all know that. And for me I’ve just got to keep working harder.”

Ten Hag certainly has not been afraid to make big calls, having also dropped Harry Maguire from the team, not long after assuring him he would remain the captain.

United’s form began to change after they dropped Maguire and replaced him with Raphael Varane, with the England defender now injured.

Maguire, like Shaw, will hope to get a run of games in before the World Cup, so Gareth Southgate has a reason to select them for the tournament.

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, luke shaw, Manchester United