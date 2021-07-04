Jose Mourinho reluctantly full of praise after excellent Luke Shaw performance

“Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.”

Jose Mourinho reluctantly praised Luke Shaw after yet another excellent performance for England at Euro 2020.

Shaw registered two assists against Ukraine on Saturday night, all while looking after his defensive responsibilities too, ensuring his side kept a clean sheet once again.

This comes after an equally impressive performance against Germany in the Round of 16, where Shaw played a key part in both of England’s goals.

Speaking after the game, Shaw’s former manager Jose Mourinho praised his performance, but made sure he kept his compliments short and sweet.

Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw

He simply said: “Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.

“I think the back four with the amazing Euros that both central midfielders are doing is more than enough to control Denmark offensively. And then you have four players to decide the creativity of the game.”

Luke Shaw on Jose Mourinho

Shaw and Mourinho have had a complicated relationship ever since the Portuguese manager was in charge of United.

Jose once said that Shaw only played well in one half of every match because he was directly in front of him, and Mourinho could “make every decision for him”.

He said: “We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain.”

Shortly after that, Shaw was dropped from the squad entirely, with Mourinho saying after one game: “Luke Shaw? It was difficult for him to be on the bench because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Darmian, with Blind.”

Shaw recently hit out at Mourinho, saying: “He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said ‘What’s his problem?’ and ‘Why does he keep talking?’ He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot.”

