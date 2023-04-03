Luke Shaw on the dressing room conversation after Newcastle loss

A very honest interview from the Englishman.

Luke Shaw has revealed what was discussed in the Manchester United dressing room after the loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

United were completely outplayed by a Newcastle team that were out for revenge after the Carabao Cup final earlier in the year.

Erik ten Hag’s side hardly created a chance on the day, and realistically could have lost by even more if Newcastle were more clinical in front of goal.

Speaking after the game, Shaw said that Newcastle wanted it more, which he views as unacceptable.

Luke Shaw on Man United vs Newcastle

He said: “Not good enough. I feel like every time I speak after bad results I’m always honest and I think us as a team have to be honest.

“I do think Newcastle are a very good side but I don’t think they won the game on quality. I think they won it on passion and hunger, desire, attitude. They clearly had higher motivation than we do and that can’t be possible.”

“I feel like I say the same things every time we lose. That’s unacceptable and we know that. That was a massive game today and they wanted it more. At Man United that cannot be possible.”

🗣 "Not good enough." Luke Shaw believes Newcastle didn't win the game on quality but on passion and hunger pic.twitter.com/RRAP7mnyaa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2023

Luke Shaw on Man United

Shaw went on to say that he feels like that result was coming, due to United’s poor performances before the international break.

“I think maybe you can say it’s been coming before the international break. We had dropped levels and it was clear to see today that those levels were not there.”

“The players had a chat in the changing room after with no staff around because ultimately it’s down to us as players on the pitch.

“It was nowhere near good enough. We had to speak, we had to speak out in front of each other and own up to it.”

Shaw and the rest of his Man United teammates won’t have to wait long to set things right, as they take on Brentford at home on Wednesday night.

