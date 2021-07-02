Luke Shaw says he “loves” Bukayo Saka and wishes he was his child

“He is so cool, so funny and he makes everyone laugh and he doesn’t mean it.”

Luke Shaw has said that he “loves” his England teammate Bukayo Saka and that wishes he that the Arsenal star was his child.

It seems like an age ago that Gareth Southgate was getting slated for starting Kieran Trippier over Shaw in England’s opening Euro 2020 game.

Southgate opted to play a right back out of position, instead of starting Shaw, who was in the best form of his life, in his natural position.

Luke Shaw & England.

Since then though, Shaw has started every game for England, and he has performed excellently.

The Manchester United full-back’s defensive play has been second to none, while he has been a constant threat going forward. Shaw was involved in both of England’s goals against Germany on Tuesday.

Another man who has impressed on the pitch is Bukayo Saka, who is beginning to look like a guaranteed starter for England. Shaw has gone as far as to say that he “loves” the young Arsenal star.

Luke Shaw on his bromance with Bukayo Saka.

“Honestly, I love him,” Shaw told reporters.

“I would just love it if he was my child or something, I love him like that and you could ask anyone in the squad and they would say how nice a guy he honestly is.

“I didn’t know him before I came to the camp and I didn’t know what he would be like but I have got on so well with him, I would love him to be my brother.

“He is so cool, so funny and he makes everyone laugh and he doesn’t mean it.

“He is not a loud person it is just the way he is, the way he speaks.

“Someone like that in the camp is good to have and he gets everyone laughing and we just all love him and appreciate the way he is.”

England take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday at 8 pm in the final quarter-final of Euro 2020. You can follow updates from the game here.

