Luke O’Nien responds to hilarious but “idiotic” yellow card

Not something you see on a football pitch all that often.

Luke O’Nien has responded to the hilarious but “idiotic” yellow card he picked up against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Sunderland midfielder picked up a yellow card for one of the stranger things that has happened on a football pitch in recent memory.

Bristol’s Alex Scott had beaten O’Nien and he was about to start a dangerous attack for his side, but O’Nien decided that the opposition needed to be stopped by any means necessary.

Instead of hacking Scott down or trying to hurt the opposing player, O’Nien simply jumped on his back until he was slowed down to a halt.

On top of that, he decided to give him a little peck on the cheek afterwards for good measure.

Of course he was shown a yellow card, and footage of the incident has been shared widely ever since.

O’Nien himself took to Twitter on Monday morning to discuss the incident, referring to himself as “an idiot”.

He wrote: “Right then, we’ve all established I’m an idiot. So let’s have some more fun… Best video edit or caption wins a signed Sunderland top from the boys.”

O’Nien has a habit of getting involved in some of the strangest things that have happened in the Football League, as he was also once punched and kicked by a fan during a playoff game against Portsmouth not too long ago.

O’Nien was one of the more endearing characters in the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, as he came across very well during the clips and interviews that were aired during the show.

