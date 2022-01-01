Richard Keys sides with Romelu Lukaku over controversial quotes

Keys and Gray have weighed in on the situation.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray have both sided with Romelu Lukaku over his recent controversial quotes about Chelsea.

Lukaku has come in for some criticism for an interview that was released days ago, but took place earlier in December.

In it, the Belgian striker seemed to imply that he wasn’t loving life at Chelsea, and that there were some issues to resolve between himself and his manager Thomas Tuchel.

He also implied that he didn’t want to leave Inter Milan last summer, and that he would like to return to the Italian club in the future.

He said: “Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Tuchel responded in an extremely professional manner, insisting that while he didn’t appreciate the comments, he doesn’t want it to become a bigger deal than it already is.

He said: “We don’t like it because it brings noise we don’t need and it’s not helpful. But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than there actually is.”

Richard Keys on Romelu Lukaku

Keys, ever the devil’s advocate, seemed to suggest that Lukaku’s comments were not that bad, and that they may have been somewhat lost in translation.

He said: “I have some sympathy for him. A number of sentences have been shortened to fit the headlines.

“Saying I wouldn’t have left if I had a choice, I don’t have a problem with that. Saying others were interested, I don’t see a problem with that. That Chelsea came late to the game, I don’t see a problem with that.

“It makes me laugh, colleagues in my profession, journalists saying he shouldn’t have done this interview… That’s our lifeblood! You should be encouraging him to do interviews.”

🗣️ "What do you do with a problem like Romelu Lukaku…?" Our @premierleague studio team discuss… What are your thoughts on the Belgian's comments?#beINPL #CFC Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/3q79d3R9Np — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 1, 2022

