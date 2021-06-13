Romelu Lukaku dedicates goal against Russia to teammate Christian Eriksen

A lovely gesture from the big man.

Romelu Lukaku dedicated his opening goal against Russia on Saturday night to his Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen was playing for Denmark earlier in the day when he collapsed and needed serious medical attention. The 29-year-old was treated on the pitch, while his Danish teammates looked on in horror.

Christian Eriksen.

As per the most recent update, Eriksen is currently awake and in a stable condition in Rigshospitalet, where he is being examined.

The remainder of the Denmark game was played later in the evening, with Finland winning 1-0. Denmark missed a late penalty to equalise.

On Saturday evening , Lukaku scored a brace in a 3-0 win over Russia, and made sure to dedicate his first goal to Eriksen.

After he slotted the ball home with his left foot, the former Manchester United striker ran to the camera and said: “Chris, Chris – I love you.”

Lukaku dedicates goal to Eriksen.

Speaking after the game, the Belgian striker said that he was in tears when he heard what happened to his Inter teammate.

He said: “I cried a lot because I was scared, obviously. You live strong moments together. I spent more time with him than with my family.

“My thoughts are with him, his girlfriend, his two kids and his family.

“I enjoyed the game but for me, it was difficult to play because my mind was with Christian. I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him.”

While fans from Denmark and Finland waited for news about Eriksen’s condition, both countries came together in the Copenhagen stadium to chant his name.

A moment that will be remembered for years to come.

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

