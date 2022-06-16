Chelsea transfer activity should be a lesson to other clubs

Things just haven’t worked out…

The latest reports from Chelsea suggest they are going to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan for an extremely low fee, less than 12 months after signing the Belgian striker for £100 million.

Things didn’t work out for Lukaku upon his return to Chelsea, though he didn’t exactly give it a long time, as he seemed to get itchy feet after just a few weeks back at the club.

From then it seemed like destiny that he would be leaving again soon, with Inter now willing to take him back on loan for next season.

This leaves Chelsea in an interesting position, and one that other clubs should take note of.

To help fund the signing of Lukaku, Chelsea sold a very promising right-back in Valentino Livramento, and two very promising defenders in Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi (both of whom are now England internationals.

Fast-forward 12 months, and Lukaku is on his way out, and Chelsea need two central defenders and a right-back, with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all seemingly leaving the club.

Add that to the fact that Thiago Silva is almost 38, and you can see why Chelsea desperately need some cover at the back.

Football clubs, normally the biggest ones, are often so desperate for a “marquee” signing that they sacrifice academy products in order to bring them in.

If Chelsea stuck with the three talented youngsters they sold and didn’t bother with Lukaku, would they be in a better place right now? You’d have to assume so.

Ironically enough, Chelsea have two loanees returning to the club in Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher who could have a seriously positive impact on the team this year.

If so, perhaps the lesson will be that there may be less of a need for ludicrously expensive signings when the existing squad is already in a good place.

