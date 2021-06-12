Luka Modric calls out ‘arrogance’ of English media ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Tell us how you really feel, Luka…

Croatia captain Luka Modric has called out the English media for what he sees as “arrogance” when it comes to their footballing side going into major tournaments.

England get their Euro 2020 campaign underway on Sunday afternoon with a game against Croatia, and things are clearly getting quite feisty between the two sides already.

Luka Modric on English media

Modric said: “That arrogance is not so much related to the players but the people around them, some of the journalists and commentators.”

This is a stick that is often used to beat England and its media, primarily due to their wall-to-wall coverage going into the biggest sporting events.

However, going into this tournament in particular, the English press might feel slightly more justified in their hyping up of their beloved squad.

A new England?

It is an extremely talented team filled with a nice blend of experience and youth, with a lot of players who are coming into the tournament filled with confidence.

The bookies have England as second favourites to win Euro 2020, with France (unsurprisingly) seeming to be the favourite across the board.

There is a bit of recent history between the two sides as well. Back in 2018, England had a great chance of winning the World Cup when they were a goal up against Croatia in the semi-final.

But a very strong Croatian side fought back and beat them 2-1, before going on to lose 4-2 to France in the final of the tournament.

Modric on England in 2018

After that victory over England, Modric took the chance to stick the boot in and call out the British media. He said, “English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia and that was a huge mistake. They should be more humble and respect more opponents.”

