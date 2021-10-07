Luis Suarez details 40-second phone conversation with Ronald Koeman before release

Only one man has come out of that situation as the winner.

Luis Suarez has gone into detail about a 40-second phone conversation with Ronald Koeman that took place before he was released by Barcelona before last season.

He said that the conversation between himself and the manager was brief, and that Koeman “lacked the personality” to make a clear decision about his future.

Luis Suarez on conversation with Ronald Koeman

According to Goal, he said: “The call from Koeman to tell me that [I wasn’t in his plans] lasted 40 seconds, it’s not the way to say goodbye to a legend.

“First he told me that I wasn’t in his plans, and then he told me that if I didn’t get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal.

“He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn’t want me or if it was really the club that didn’t want me.

“They were very difficult days because of everything I gave to the club.”

He also discussed a conversation he had with Lionel Messi, who left the club a year after Suarez did.

“I spoke to Sofia [Suarez’s wife] and Leo after the phone call. It was a complicated year due to everything.

“Messi asked to leave and I was being sent away. Both of our families had a very bad time.”

Luis Suarez’ career since leaving Barcelona

Suarez definitely had the last laugh in this situation though, as after he left Barcelona and joined Atletico, he and his side went on to win the league, with the Uruguayan scoring 21 goals.

On top of that, Suarez scored the second in a 2-0 win against Barcelona earlier this season, and pulled out a phone call celebration for the occasion.

However, he has maintained that it was not aimed at Koeman, who is under serious pressure at the minute.

Luis Suarez was told over the phone by Ronald Koeman that he wasn't in his plans. Tonight, he scored against Barcelona and made this gesture 📞👀 Report: https://t.co/iDrPk19tWy pic.twitter.com/0mg0yfIjMA — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 2, 2021

