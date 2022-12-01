Luis Suarez starts war of words ahead of heated Ghana vs Uruguay game

What a game this will be…

Luis Suarez has started a war of words ahead of what will surely be a heated clash between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday.

Ghana and Uruguay both go into the game knowing they can qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup, with the African side likely to come second if they avoid defeat against the South American outfit.

All eyes will be on Suarez going into the game, after what he did when the two sides met in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

Ghana almost scored a goal that would have made them the first African side to reach the semi-final, but Suarez handballed it on the line to prevent a certain goal.

He was sent off and a penalty was awarded, which Assamoah Gyan missed, before Uruguay won the tie in a penalty shootout.

The scenes of Suarez celebrating on the touchline will be etched into the hearts of Ghanaians forever, but the striker does not apologise for his actions.

Luis Suarez on Ghana handball

He said: “The first time, I don’t apologise about that. I take the handball – but the Ghana player missed a penalty, not me. Maybe I apologise if I injure a player but in this situation, I take a red card, the ref say penalty, it’s not my fault.”

He concluded: “I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my fault.”

He went on to say that you have to move on from things in football, insisting that he has apologised to Giorgio Chiellini for biting him on the pitch.

Suarez’ comments came in response to a Ghanaian journalist who asked how the striker felt about being seen as a “devil” in the African country.

On the other hand, Ghana coach Otto Addo said that he understood why Suarez did what he did on that faithful day.

He said: “This is what I wish from every player, to do all they can to get to the semi final of a World Cup. Maybe sacrifice themselves. This is my perspective.”

