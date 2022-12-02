Luis Garcia pokes fun at Chelsea fans over Japan goal

Look away now Chelsea fans…

Luis Garcia has poked fun at Chelsea fans over Japan’s goal against Spain in their final group stage game in the Qatar World Cup on Thursday night.

Garcia scored a hugely controversial goal in the Champions League semi-final for Liverpool against Chelsea in 2005, which proved to be enough to send them through to that famous final against AC Milan.

The ball didn’t appear to cross the line entirely for Liverpool on the night, but the referee awarded the goal, with something similar happening in Thursday night’s game.

It looked to the naked eye that the ball had gone out of play in the buildup to the Japanese second goal, but based on the camera angle that VAR had access to, the goal was given.

It was one of the most important World Cup moments so far, with that goal meaning Japan went through to the knockout stages (and topped the group), while Germany were eliminated as a result.

Many on social media pointed out that viewing from different angles is crucial, while others showed that the perspective was the important thing when it comes to figuring out whether or not a ball crosses a line.

Luis Garcia on Japan’s goal vs Spain

Garcia shared a video of someone highlighting this point, alongside the caption: “Hope there’s no more complains from Chelsea supporters…”

Hope there's no more complains from Chelsea supporters… https://t.co/9RVqDjXRnR — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) December 2, 2022

Liverpool winning that tie against Chelsea proved to be extremely valuable in the long run, as they went on to win the Champions League final in Istanbul, thanks to an extraordinary comeback.

Japan will be hoping that this same stroke of good fortune leads them to glory in the World Cup, as they have already beaten two of the favourites in Spain and Germany.

