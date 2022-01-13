Lucas Digne takes dig at Rafa Benitez in goodbye statement

“Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair.”

Lucas Digne took what seemed like a blatant dig at Rafa Benitez in his goodbye statement released late on Wednesday night.

Digne has now officially left Everton, having signed for Aston Villa for approximately £25 million.

Benitez and Digne had quite a public falling out recently, with the Everton manager implying the player was putting the interests of himself above the club’s.

Digne has hit back at Benitez with a statement posted on his Instagram page, where he wrote: “Everything must come to an end. I just did not expect it to end this way.”

Lucas Digne on Rafa Benitez

The statement continued: “What has happened and some things that was said about me in the last month has made me very sad. But I will not enter a war on words with anyone.

“The club don’t deserve that, the fans don’t deserve that – and to be honest, I don’t feel that I deserve that.

“There are so many good and decent people in and around Everton who want the best for this club and not only for themselves – and to them, I can only say from my heart: I wish you the best!

“Thank you, to all you wonderful, proud and passionate true Evertonians. It has been a an honour and a true pleasure to play for you, the fans, the people – because a club do not belong to a player or a manager, but to the fans.

“I will always carry you with me in my heart wherever I go. Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair.”

Lucas Digne to Aston Villa

Digne’s first game for Villa could be a home game against Manchester United on Saturday evening, but given he will likely have a maximum of one training with his new team, he could be on the bench.

Regardless, he will give Steven Gerrard’s team a new dimension, as his crossing from left-back will be a nuisance for oppositions.

