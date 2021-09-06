Louis van Gaal lashes out at journalist over “defensive comments”

“You have no vision in football.”

Louis van Gaal’s press conference have always been worth watching.

From demanding that his players be “horny” on the pitch, to referring to Chris Smalling as “Mike” as he sat next to him.

And since becoming the Netherlands head coach for the third time (at 70 years of age), the entertainment values have not died down just yet.

Louis van Gaal hits out at journalist

During a press conference ahead of Netherlands game against Turkey on Tuesday night, he was questioned about his beloved 5-3-2 formation by a journalist who called this setup “defensive”.

According to quotes translated by the Daily Mail, van Gaal said: “No it’s not. You have zero knowledge about football. You are a journalist who wants to share his vision, but you don’t have a vision. With 5-3-2 you can attack very well. And hats off for (Thomas) Tuchel for showing it.”

He then doubled down when the reporter asked if he enjoyed Chelsea’s performance against Manchester City, and said: “Yes. You should read my book. You probably don’t do that.”

Van Gaal: "With 532 you can attack incredibly well, Chelsea is showing this and hats off for Tuchel who had to step in halfway through the season." • So you enjoyed Chelsea play vs Man City? Van Gaal: "Yes, of course. You should read my book. You probably don't do that." pic.twitter.com/w0tnkxQAE4 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 6, 2021

Van Gaal back in charge of Netherlands

The former Manchester United manager was appointed boss of his country earlier in the summer, and he didn’t take long before insisting that he was definitely the right man for the job.

He said: “I think if I was the Dutch Football Association, I’d also have approached me. It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time.”

He was in charge during Netherlands’ excellent World Cup campaign back in 2014, where his side were knocked out by Argentina in the semi-final.

His team went on to win the third-place playoff, defeating Brazil 3-0. This led to him joining United, where he did win an FA Cup, in what was ultimately an unsuccessful period at the club.

