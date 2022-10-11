Liverpool’s injuries go from bad to worse

Jurgen Klopp can’t catch a break.

Liverpool’s injury problems have gone from bad to worse with the latest news coming from the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off injured at half-time against Arsenal on Sunday, with many speculating that he was taken off because he was struggling defensively against Garbriel Martinelli.

It has since been confirmed that there is indeed an injury problem with Alexander-Arnold, and he will miss the next two weeks with a problem he picked up during the game.

Fellow defender Joel Matip will also be out for two weeks, after he was also taken off during the game.

Liverpool injury news

Matip was replaced by Ibrahima Konate, who will likely be tasked with replacing him in the team over the next few weeks.

This news comes hours after it was confirmed that Luis Diaz would be out until at least after the World Cup, again with an injury suffered against Arsenal.

Diaz’ Colombia did not qualify for the World Cup, but Jurgen Klopp will be upset that one of his best performers this season will miss out on a number of crucial games, as Liverpool attempt to turn their season around.

Alexander-Arnold will likely be replaced by Joe Gomez, who may be more solid defensively, but will not be able to play the way Klopp likes his full-backs to from an attacking perspective.

And things don’t get any easier for Liverpool either, as they have a trip to Rangers on Wednesday night, before Erling Haaland and co. come to town on Sunday.

Klopp now needs some of his stars to really step up to the plate if his team are to have any hope of finishing in the top four, with high expectations now placed on the shoulders of the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

