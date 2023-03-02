The most fascinating aspect of Liverpool vs Man United

This weekend has one matchup in particular that will be box-office.

Liverpool vs Manchester United takes place at Anfield this Sunday, with both sides in an extremely position.

This time 12 months ago, United looked a mess, and conceded nine goals to Liverpool in two games last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side were chasing the quadruple.

Now, Liverpool will be extremely pleased if they finish the season inside the top four, while any hopes of a trophy have all-but disappeared.

Under Erik ten Hag, United have already won one trophy this season, and they could yet have another, while dreams of a title still remain somewhat alive.

The tactical battle between Klopp and Ten Hag this weekend will be exciting, but it’s not the most exciting one to look forward to. That’s between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool vs Man United

When Diogo Dalot got injured earlier in the season, United fans were devastated. He had played almost every minute until that point, and was a crucial part of the way the team set up.

The only option was to give Wan-Bissaka a run, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He has been outstanding at right-back since stepping into the role, clearly improving on the issues he had in the past.

So much so that it’s expected he will start ahead of Dalot this weekend, tasked with marking Nunez.

Nunez has some characteristics similar to Wan-Bissaka, in that neither of them look all that graceful when they are running with the ball, and they have a high-profile error in them.

But the Uruguayan is coming into form at the right time, and he will definitely be a handful for the United defence.

Nunez is fast, but Wan-Bissaka’s long legs are hard to escape from, so it will be interesting to see who wins the physical battle.

Meanwhile, Nunez is a physical presence in the box, and Wan-Bissaka is often caught sleeping at the back-post for headers, which is something to look out for.

It may not be the most elegant battle, but it is certainly one of the more interesting aspects of Liverpool vs Man United this Sunday.

