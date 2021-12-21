Former Liverpool defender outlines two signings the club should make

He thinks this will solve Liverpool’s AFCON-undrum.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has outlined two signings that he feels the club should make in the January transfer window.

It appears as though Liverpool will be without their star forwards – Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – for at least a few games, due to the AFCON taking place in the new year (January 9).

Enrique feels as though Leeds United winger Raphina would be one of the best signings the club could make, but admits it would not be easy.

Raphina is Leeds’ top scorer this season, with eight goals in the league already, and is starting to make some noise on the international stage with Brazil too. Only Salah, Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy have scored more in the league this season.

Jose Enrique on Liverpool transfers

Speaking to talkSPORT, Enrique said: “Raphinha’s a great player, I’d definitely have him at Liverpool. He would adapt to the style of Liverpool very well.

“He’s doing very well at Leeds and I think he can get better at Liverpool. It’s easier at a bigger team because you have better players around you.

“But the problem with English clubs is they don’t sell cheap and taking one of Leeds’ best players during the season is going to be difficult…”

He also named Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a potential forward signing they could get for around £50 million.

Liverpool transfers

If you don’t watch too much Spanish football, you may remember Isak from Euro 2020, where he was tearing up the competition for Sweden at just 21 years of age.

Enrique said: “He’s one of the best projects in Spain at the moment and he’s someone who could play in Liverpool‘s front three, either on the left or down the middle.

“He’s a strong player who maybe they could buy for £50-60million. Liverpool tend not to pay £100m for players unless they get that money from selling a player.”

There is interest in Isak coming from a number of clubs who feel they need a top striker, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT A GOAL! 🚀 Golaço do garoto Isak! Talento puro! Pensando no próximo verão, o centroavante sueco seria uma ótima contratação. Outros nomes que gosto: Vlahović, Osimhen, Calvert-Lewin, Toney, Tammy (perdemos uma boa oportunidade de mercado).pic.twitter.com/XMU4ny7JII — Gunners Brazil (@gunners_brazil) October 13, 2021

