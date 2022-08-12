Jurgen Klopp discusses transfers following Thiago injury news

Don’t get your hopes up…

Jurgen Klopp has discussed Liverpool transfer news following the news that Thiago Alcantara will be out for the next six weeks.

Thiago went off injured against Fulham, and will now miss a number of games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He will be badly missed in the midfield, with young Harvey Elliot tipped to step up to the plate and take his place in the side.

And while Liverpool fans are holding out hope that they could sign a central midfielder in the transfer market, Klopp has made it clear that he will only bring in the right player.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool transfer news

Speaking on Friday, he said: “There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. It only makes sense if you can bring in the right player. The right player, not just a player. It’s easy to bring a player in, but it has to make sense.

“In some cases it’s not possible and in others it’s extremely difficult. All the other solutions are inside the club. At the moment we have too many injuries, that’s the situation.

“I don’t understand the questions, because if the right solution was there then we would have done it. People say we lack a specific kind of midfielder, but I don’t understand that.

“I don’t see it happening because we’ve had a lot of conversations already and it doesn’t look like anything will happen.”

Klopp appears to rule out any more signings for Liverpool this Summer despite several injuries within the squad ❌pic.twitter.com/thpjbBFjJP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2022

After a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham, Liverpool will have to wait until Monday night to set things right with a home game against Crystal Palace.

Such is the nature of the Premier League these days, Klopp will know that anything other than a win against Palace will have his team seriously on the back foot with regards to the title race.

Read next: Raheem Sterling speaks interestingly on previous racist abuse at Chelsea

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool