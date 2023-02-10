Liverpool handed major injury boost

Exactly what they need.

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost going into the business end of the season, with the latest team news from the club more positive than it has been all season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have rarely had their best XI available at any point this season, thanks to injuries to various members of their first-team squad at different points.

But after a terrible run of form, Liverpool fans finally might have something to cheer about, following the latest images to come out of Melwood training ground.

Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino could all be seen in the training footage, as they took part in a warmup with the rest of the squad.

Liverpool team news

It is unclear when exactly any of the three players will return, but it will definitely bring some much-needed optimism to Liverpool’s fans at a point when they definitely need it.

Back in training 👊 pic.twitter.com/sfClKafKcE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2023

It’s unlikely that the trio will all be back for Liverpool’s next game, which is a home game against local rivals Everton on Monday night, but with Champions League games against Real Madrid just around the corner, this has come at a great time for Klopp.

Jota and Firmino coming back is definitely something Liverpool need, as they have seriously struggled from an attacking sense since the World Cup.

Since the turn of the new year, Liverpool have only scored one goal in the Premier League, with the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all struggling in front of goal.

Luis Diaz has also been out since before the World Cup, with the winger sharing a message on Friday morning to say that he hopes to be back on the pitch soon.

"I hope to be back soon." Luis Diaz with a positive message for Liverpool fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Io3OqtJx1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2023

After the Everton game, Liverpool have a trip to Newcastle, a game that could end up being crucial in the race for top four.

