Liverpool linked with exciting summer transfer

A player who would light up the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with an exciting summer transfer move for Bayern Munich and Germany winger Serge Gnabry.

Real Madrid are also linked with the talented wide player, who Jurgen Klopp would likely do wonders with if he were to get his hands on him.

GOAL understands that Bayern have been trying to tie Gnabry down to fresh terms but are “not yet close to reaching any kind of renewal agreement”.

Julian Nagelsmann recently expressed his desire to keep hold of Gnabry at a press conference, with the Bayern manager telling reporters: “He has everything a player needs and a coach likes. In the end, it’s a matter of negotiation between the club and the player, but I’m sure we’ll fix it. I’d like to keep him.”

Still only 26 years of age, Gnabry has an extremely exciting period of his career ahead of him, and he is said to be determined to make sure he spends those crucial years at the right place.

It’s hard to believe that just seven years ago, he was being left on the bench at West Brom by Tony Pulis, who said at the time that he was not “at the level” to play any games for his side.

Serge Gnabry linked with Liverpool

While Liverpool fans will undeniably be excited to see their club linked with such a talented player, it could mean something more important is happening at the club.

Mo Salah is yet to sign a new contract, and is reportedly holding out for a certain amount of money that the club are unwilling to cough up.

If Liverpool are even in the market for players like Gnabry, who could potentially replace Salah, it might mean that they are already planning for life without their talisman.

🗣 “There’s nothing new to say.” Jürgen Klopp has no new updates on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/fJeDB7QHIM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were both signed and have hit the ground running, so fans of Klopp’s side should have no real reason to be worried about the future.

